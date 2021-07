The pricing on bicycles has always been a bit insane. While it's easy to find deals on bikes for under $1,000, it's also possible to spend over $10,000 on a high-end road bike. Electric bikes, while not quite as extreme, have a broad spread. At the low end, they're pretty much commoditized, with lots of companies offering similar options that provide basic e-bike functionality. The differentiation really happens at the high end, where prices can easily clear $5,000.