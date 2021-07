No question, we here at The Manual love American brands. Case Knives, which has been around for more than a century and sold blades from the back of a covered wagon, more than fits the bill. The Bradford, Pennsylvania-based brand predates the automobile, and over its storied history, it’s been everywhere, from the battlefields of World War II to outer space. (No, really: When Gus Grissom and John Young were shot into orbit by NASA, they brought a Case with them.) But the one place the company’s wares haven’t gone is in the pockets of the modern man. With the announcement of the new Marilla and Kinzua, its blades are headed to the final frontier: Your pants pocket.