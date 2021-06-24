Downtown parking areas undergoing renovations

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Many parking areas in downtown Sylacauga are getting much needed renovations. In December of 2017, the City Council authorized Engineering Design Technologies, Inc. to apply for FY2018 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funds from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to be used for continuation of the downtown streetscape along Alabama Highway 21 (Broadway Avenue) – from 5th Street to 6th Street and the parking area East of Alabama Hwy 21 between 2nd and 3rd Street. The City was awarded federal funding in the amount of $640,000.00 for this project, 80% of the maximum grant award. The City is responsible for the remaining 20% match.