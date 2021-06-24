Cancel
Taos, NM

Best NM shooters vie to be 'King and Queen of the Rockies' at Taos Country Club.

Taos News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest NM shooters vie to be 'King and Queen of the Rockies' at Taos Country Club. FRIDAY & SATURDAY > Archers from all around New Mexico and the Southwest are scheduled to converge on Taos to participate in the third annual "King and Queen of the Rockies Pro Shoot" at Taos Country Club, Friday and Saturday (June 25 and 26) and includes a dinner dance with entertainer Sim Balkey. Fifteen youth are scheduled to shoot starting 4 p.m. Friday.

