Letters to the Editor

A developer has submitted an application to the City of Glendale to demolish the used car dealership and commercial buildings at 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd., just west of New York Avenue, and replace them with 78 apartments, 17,200 square feet of commercial space and 208 parking spaces. The complex would be four and five stories high! If approved, this project would be more than twice as large as the controversial one recently approved at 3950 Foothill Blvd.