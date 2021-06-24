Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale, CA

Letters to the Editor

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 18 days ago

A developer has submitted an application to the City of Glendale to demolish the used car dealership and commercial buildings at 3411-3437 Foothill Blvd., just west of New York Avenue, and replace them with 78 apartments, 17,200 square feet of commercial space and 208 parking spaces. The complex would be four and five stories high! If approved, this project would be more than twice as large as the controversial one recently approved at 3950 Foothill Blvd.

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Business
City
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Government
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
Government
City
La Crescenta-montrose, CA
Glendale, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Glendale, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Legislature#Density Bonus#The Design Review Board#Charter Cable Channel 6#Republicans#American#The Reconstruction Times#Republican Party#Glendale City Council#Cv Weekly#Glendale Memorial#Glendale College#Indi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban president blames unrest on 'economic asphyxiation' by US

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized U.S. “politics of economic asphyxiation” toward the island nation in a Monday speech following protests against the government across the country. "Is it not very hypocritical and cynical that you block me ... and you want to present yourself as the big savior?" Díaz-Canel said,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy