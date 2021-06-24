Loveland PD Helps to Save Doberman Puppy in Hot Truck

Fort Collins Police Services said that a large amount of cash was found following the Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, June 29, and they are still looking for the owner. Fort Collins Police Services stated on its Facebook page that the undisclosed, but sizeable, sum of cash was discovered after last Tuesday's rally at City Park. If you or someone you know lost money in the park at the event, contact Fort Collins Police Property and Evidence Unit at 970-221-6835. To make sure not just anyone can claim the bills, you must know the exact amount, and the denominations, Fort Collins Police Services said.