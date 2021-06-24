Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Loveland PD Helps to Save Doberman Puppy in Hot Truck

By Dave Jensen
Posted by 
99.9 The Point
99.9 The Point
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Somedays, it 'takes a village' to come to the rescue. Thanks to someone calling attention to the puppy, the police were able to do the right thing. Loveland Police Department (LPD)was alerted by a citizen to the fact that there was a dog tethered in the back seat of a black truck in the Wal Mart parking lot on Eisenhower; she said the dog appeared to be whimpering and trying to get air, with the window partially opened.

999thepoint.com

Comments / 0

99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppy#Doberman#Loveland Pd Helps#Lpd#Wal Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 The Point

A Brave Colorado House Cat Has Encounter With Mountain Lion

It was a matchup for the ages: a 13 to14 pound house cat was outside minding its own business...until it wasn't. That's when the frisky feline smelled something different in the air and decided it was time to investigate under the family's deck in Englewood. It, along with its owners, discovered a mountain lion there that weighed about 60 pounds trying to get some shade from the scorching summer sun.
Adams County, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Adams County Convenience Store Robbed Twice in One Week

The employees of an Adams County convenience store are frightened after being robbed twice in one week. According to Denver7, an unknown man entered American Gas & Convenience at W. 84th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on July 1. He then pulled a gun on the cashier and took $400 from the cash register before promising to return.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Honest FoCo Food Truck Rally Attendee Finds Large Amount of Cash

Fort Collins Police Services said that a large amount of cash was found following the Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, June 29, and they are still looking for the owner. Fort Collins Police Services stated on its Facebook page that the undisclosed, but sizeable, sum of cash was discovered after last Tuesday's rally at City Park. If you or someone you know lost money in the park at the event, contact Fort Collins Police Property and Evidence Unit at 970-221-6835. To make sure not just anyone can claim the bills, you must know the exact amount, and the denominations, Fort Collins Police Services said.
Denver, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Denver Uber Driver Clocked At 102 MPH With Passenger In Car

Uber is a pretty easy and convenient way to get around where you don't have to worry about driving, and it's nice because they can pick you up right where you are and drop you off exactly where you need to go. While it's nice to have a driver who is efficient and wants to get you to your destination in a timely manner, this is a bit much.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Juvenile Critically Injured After Being Struck By Car In FoCo

Fort Collins Police is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that left a juvenile critically injured earlier this week. According to an official press release from the City of Fort Collins, Fort Collins 911 received multiple calls at about 5:59 p.m. on Tuesday (July 6) regarding a car vs. pedestrian collision at the Rosetree Village Apartments club house, located at 953 Richmond Drive in Fort Collins.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Fort Collins PD Investigating Suspicious Death Ruled A Homicide

Detectives with Fort Collins Police are investigating a suspicious death that has been since ruled a homicide. On Monday night (July 5) at about 7:30 p.m., Fort Collins Police officers responded to the report of a deceased man. As per a press release from the City of Fort Collins, a caller reported finding a man's body under a bridge in the 4600 block of Mason Street near the South Transit Center. Due to the victim's condition, police initially began investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
Denver, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Would You Believe Everyone Survived This Crash In Denver?

A Honda Civic was involved in a serious car accident in Denver recently where it actually split in half, and everyone in the car has lived to talk about it. According to Carscoops, the driver of the car, Renee Gutierrez-Martinez said they were T-boned by an older driver at the intersection of Jewell Avenue and Federal Blvd where the impact of the crash forced the car into a utility pole, where it eventually split in half and came to rest on a nearby sidewalk.
Greeley, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Greeley Peeping Tom Caught On Cameras Still On The Loose

Your home is a place that you should feel safe and when creeps like this come on your property and start lurking around and checking things out where they shouldn't like...peeping through your windows, it's not only a little scary, it's pretty angering as well. Home surveillance cameras throughout Greeley...
Loveland, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Fire Breaks Out At Loveland 7-Eleven

A fire broke out late Monday night (July 5) outside of a 7-Eleven in Loveland, which eventually spread onto the building itself, according to Loveland Fire Rescue Authority. As per a post via the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority's (LFRA) official Facebook page, LFRA crew members responded to a commercial building fire in the 4200 block of North Taft Avenue in Loveland; fire damage was limited to the exterior of the building, while the establishment's interior had sustained light to moderate smoke damage.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 The Point

Take A Drive On America’s Highest Paved Road, Located In Colorado

The list of road trips on my list has grown exponentially since moving to Colorado almost a year ago and I think this is next on my to-do's...the Mount Evans Scenic Byway. As of June it's been reopened after being closed for the past few years and after hearing about it I was pretty impressed. Then, I dug a little deeper and checked out a bunch of pictures, videos and even looked at its history.
Greeley, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Greeley SWAT Team Assists in Arresting Escapee

Greeley police were called to an apartment located in the 1800 block of 30th Street on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. for a disturbance. An anonymous caller reported that Ramon Hetzel had an active warrant for felony escape from the Department of Corrections. When officers arrived at...
Loveland, COPosted by
99.9 The Point

Large Meth and Fentanyl Bust Involves Loveland and Evans

One woman was arrested after warrants were served in Loveland and in Evans on June 23, 2021, with seven agencies working on the investigation. The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force's investigation lead to 10 pounds of methamphetamine (suspected) and 3,400 fentanyl (suspected) pills being seized, between the two locations. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy