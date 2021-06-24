Cancel
La Crescenta-montrose, CA

Vehicle Pursuit Ends in La Crescenta

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA three-hour vehicle pursuit on Monday night ended at Foothill Boulevard and La Crescenta Avenue in La Crescenta. It started when the Los Angeles Police Dept. received a call about a stolen vehicle in the Pacoima area. Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver, a male adult suspected of stealing an Audi, took off leading LAPD on a chase that lasted about two hours through streets in various cities.

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles Police#Audi#Lapd Foothill Station#La County Sheriff S Dept#Crescenta Valley Station
