Vehicle Pursuit Ends in La Crescenta

A three-hour vehicle pursuit on Monday night ended at Foothill Boulevard and La Crescenta Avenue in La Crescenta. It started when the Los Angeles Police Dept. received a call about a stolen vehicle in the Pacoima area. Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver, a male adult suspected of stealing an Audi, took off leading LAPD on a chase that lasted about two hours through streets in various cities.