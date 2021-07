Joseph is CEO of TenantCloud, a cloud-based property management solution that helps landlords maximize revenue from rental properties. The housing market has, simply put, gone insane. I’m writing this article from Austin, Texas, where my neighbor’s house just sold within four days for $40,000 over the $1 million asking price. That same house sold in 2008 for $263,000. If my street was the only place where this was happening it would be one thing, but the same phenomenon is happening all over the country, every day.