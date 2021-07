A Honda Civic was involved in a serious car accident in Denver recently where it actually split in half, and everyone in the car has lived to talk about it. According to Carscoops, the driver of the car, Renee Gutierrez-Martinez said they were T-boned by an older driver at the intersection of Jewell Avenue and Federal Blvd where the impact of the crash forced the car into a utility pole, where it eventually split in half and came to rest on a nearby sidewalk.