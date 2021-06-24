Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

New gated community breaks ground near Highland Heights

By Alsha Khan
Houston Agent Magazine
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Park, a new residential gated community by Stoneworks Building Group, has its grand opening this weekend, according to a press release from Coldwell Banker. Located at 351 East Parker Rd., Green Park connects to Northline Park and is the first new residential development in the Northside/Northline/East Parker community in several years. It will feature 71 single-family homes offering seven different floor plans, three to four bedrooms and prices beginning in the mid-$200,000s. So far, 15 homes have been completed.

houstonagentmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gated Community#Highland Heights#Green Park#Single Family Homes#Stoneworks Building Group#Coldwell Banker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Anderson, INKokomo Tribune

Nazarene Church breaks ground for $1.3 million community center

ANDERSON – By the summer of 2022, Anderson First Church of the Nazarene is planning to open a $1.3 million community center. The church congregation gathered Sunday on the corner of 23rd and Meridian streets to break ground for the center. Members shared in ice cream, balloon animals and the...
Kendallville, INEvening Star

New shell building will break ground Thursday

KENDALLVILLE — City and county leaders will join contractors to break ground on a new industrial shell building on Thursday. The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the construction site at 555 W. Ohio St., the northwest corner of Ohio Street and Weston Avenue. The shell building will be...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

CHRIS 180 breaks ground on new Westside Housing initiative

On July 7th, CHRIS 180 partnered with the MicroLife Institute to construct a single-family home in the Washington Park neighborhood for Deborah Glover, a 71-year-old woman who has lived in the area for decades, in a shed without water or electricity. Glover connected with CHRIS 180 through its Community Health Worker program at the Westside Empowerment Center.
Pendleton, NYLockport Union-Sun

Wendelville Fire Co. breaking ground on new hall

The Wendelville Fire Co. will be hosting an event on July 24 to dedicate its new ladder truck and break ground for its new facility. The event will take place at 1 p.m. at the site of the new facility at 6414 Main Road in the Town of Pendleton. The...
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Noblesville, Patch Development break ground on new business park

The City of Noblesville and Patch Development broke ground Friday on Washington Business Park, a master planned business and innovation park along State Road 37, north of 146th Street that will transform the 75 acres of undeveloped farm land. The development plans provides the city flexibility with seven to 11...
Fremont, OHnbc24.com

Kiwanis Club breaks ground on new inclusive play park in Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio — The Kiwanis Club of Fremont is teaming up with the Sandusky County Board of Developmental Disabilities to build an all-inclusive experience at Rodger Young Park. This new play park will be accessible for visitors of all ages and disabilities, kids and adults alike. Construction work will be...
Greenfield, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

PET PROJECT: City breaks ground on new animal management headquarters

GREENFIELD — Greenfield Mayor Chuck Fewell remembers his first time visiting the Greenfield-Hancock County Animal Management facility after taking office. Noticing the large number of wastebaskets in the space, he asked the employees why they had so much trash to throw away. They replied that it wasn’t an issue of trash — the bins were being used to catch rainwater that leaked from the trailer’s ceiling onto employees’ desks.
Monroe County, MI13abc.com

Humane Society of Monroe County prepares to break ground on new facility

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan shelter’s dream -- years in the making -- is finally starting to come to life. The Humane Society of Monroe County is getting a newer, larger facility. In 2014 the shelter purchased a 31 acre plot of land on N. Monroe Street, North of Nadeau Road in Frenchtown, Michigan. The goal is to turn the plot into a new shelter, community room, clinic (focusing in spay and neuter procedures), a memorial garden and Monroe’s first outdoor dog park. HSMC says this move will let them care for more animals, and give them more space. The current shelter is on N. Telegraph Road, and is only 1,000 square feet.
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

22-Acre Industrial Project Breaks Ground Near DTC

Phase I of HUB Arapahoe, a 304,172-square-foot, 22-acre industrial warehouse campus development 1.5 miles east of I-25 at Arapahoe Road. HUB Arapahoe, which is owned and developed by Jordon Perlmutter & Co., will be the closest new generation warehouse development to the Denver Tech Center. “We are excited to break...
Tulsa, OKKTUL

New development to break ground in Blue Dome District

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A new development in the Blue Dome District will break ground Wednesday. The Santa Fe Square will be a mixed-use space that will go on Greenwood Avenue between 1st and 2nd Street. It will include street-level retail, a European-style plaza, multi-family residential units, and a 12-story...
Politicsaz.gov

Tolleson Breaks Ground For New Civic Center

The City of Tolleson Mayor and Council hosted a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site, 9055 West Van Buren Street, of the Tolleson Civic Center. The ceremony streamed live on Facebook on June 17, 2021.This $22 million Civic Center, once completed, will be the new home of the Tolleson City Hall, Library and Senior Center.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Ocala Regional Medical breaks ground on new $65 million expansion

The Ocala Regional Medical Center broke ground on a new $65 million expansion this week. The new project will add a dedicated 36-bed neurological intensive care unit, five new cardiovascular procedure suites, and significant renovations of dining space and laboratory facilities. Multiple Ocala and Marion County elected officials attended the...
Modesto, CAPosted by
ABC10

Modesto breaks ground on 74 new affordable apartments

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto is getting a new affordable housing complex. EAH Housing, an affordable housing nonprofit, broke ground on the Archway Commons II. It's the second phase of an affordable housing development in Modesto, next to the Archway Commons I. The new complex will add 74 rental apartments to...
Conway, ARLog Cabin Democrat

St. Joseph breaks ground on new high school

St. Joseph School formally broke ground on its new high school on Wednesday morning, school Communication Director Ray Nielsen told the Log Cabin on Wednesday. The new high school, set to replace St. Joseph’s current high school structure which dates back to 1951, is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy