New gated community breaks ground near Highland Heights
Green Park, a new residential gated community by Stoneworks Building Group, has its grand opening this weekend, according to a press release from Coldwell Banker. Located at 351 East Parker Rd., Green Park connects to Northline Park and is the first new residential development in the Northside/Northline/East Parker community in several years. It will feature 71 single-family homes offering seven different floor plans, three to four bedrooms and prices beginning in the mid-$200,000s. So far, 15 homes have been completed.houstonagentmagazine.com