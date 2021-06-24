New gated community breaks ground near Highland Heights

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan shelter’s dream -- years in the making -- is finally starting to come to life. The Humane Society of Monroe County is getting a newer, larger facility. In 2014 the shelter purchased a 31 acre plot of land on N. Monroe Street, North of Nadeau Road in Frenchtown, Michigan. The goal is to turn the plot into a new shelter, community room, clinic (focusing in spay and neuter procedures), a memorial garden and Monroe’s first outdoor dog park. HSMC says this move will let them care for more animals, and give them more space. The current shelter is on N. Telegraph Road, and is only 1,000 square feet.