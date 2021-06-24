From the Desk of the Publisher

Summer has arrived. Weekend traffic is horrendous. Guys (some occasional gals) with their very expensive autos, which were all gassed up with no place to go, are back on the road. My Sunday late afternoons are often lived to the tune of incredibly expense auto toys strutting their stuff along Pacific Coast Highway in the region of Nobu with nary a cop in sight. It often seems like the gendarmerie come out early weekend mornings, quickly writing a book full of moving violations and then disappear. But to give them their due, they recently did nail a couple of speed racers, charged them with reckless driving and towed away the cars. Not to be outdone, the city is out there writing parking tickets, never mind that there isn’t anywhere near enough parking for all the maybe eight, nine or 10 million visitors in the summer that fill the town on any hot day. The city has lots, even paved lots, but turning one or two into a summer parking lot, perhaps even with a summer shuttle to the beaches, doesn’t seem to be in the cards. Writing tickets is not law enforcement, it’s just a way of shaking down the local and visiting denizens for a few dollars into the county and city coffers. And as long as I’m in a bitching mood, I will state unequivocally that the Pacific Coast Highway is a pigsty with paper and garbage and plastic bottles, food wrappers and worse strewn all over the place curbside. There doesn’t seem to be any systematic roadside garbage pickup. Additionally, there is all the garbage from the homeless and whomever. And, yes, I know the highway belongs to Caltrans but that doesn’t cut it because we have to live in the garbage no matter who owns the road. It’s time for the city to think out of the box. With the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, I’ve been traveling around a bit and you begin to notice that most cities are much cleaner and better maintained than Malibu. There are plantings and flowers and at least an attempt at a congenial and beautiful environment. We pride ourselves on being a rural town but it kind of looks to me like a rural town in impoverished West Virginia, with our main street, which is the PCH, looking like Pico Boulevard by the sea. Malibu has an international reputation and mystique but it’s best if you don’t look too close.