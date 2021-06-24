Cancel
Public Health

From the Desk of the Publisher

By CV Weekly
 18 days ago

So yesterday, Wednesday, I was driving south on Ramsdell toward Honolulu, right near Jeremy’s Coffee Shop. I saw the traffic signal, which is usually red, was actually green. Thankfully, I didn’t speed up because a man, totally oblivious to my approach, stepped into the middle of the street (not in the crosswalk) while talking on his phone. Though I had to slam on my brakes, the man didn’t even look up much less react to a car bearing down on him.

