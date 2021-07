When a Finn, a Dane, and a Frenchman take on the organ trio genre expect it to be funky and supercool. And This is It is just that. This new group pivots around Cedric Piromalli's Hammond organ in ways you might expect if you are a fan of the Blue Note 1960s sounds of Big John Patton and Larry Young. Then again This is It also flirts with a combination of go-go boots, prog rock, and some future shock.