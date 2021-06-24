Curiosity Cabinet to Present ‘Axeman,’ Announces Leadership Appointments

Opera Australia postponed the upcoming new staging of “Le Contes d’Hoffmann.”. The company released a statement on social media stating, “We’re saddened to announce the postponement of our new production of ‘The Tales of Hoffmann’ at the Sydney Opera House. This co-production with the Royal Opera House, directed by Damiano Michieletto, was shaping up to be one of the major highlights of our season, with extraordinary costumes, sets, and props nearing completion. As a result of the NSW Government’s extended stay-at-home orders, we are unable to rehearse the production properly or complete the manufacturing in time for the planned opening on August 2.”