Curiosity Cabinet to Present ‘Axeman,’ Announces Leadership Appointments

By Chris Ruel
operawire.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Curiosity Cabinet has announced it will be premiering a new radio drama, “Axeman,” on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 7:00 pm EDT. The drama is a companion piece to the Cabinet’s “Home” (2020), written by Bea Goodwin and scored by the Curiosity Cabinet’s founder and Artistic Director, composer Whitney George. “Axeman,” like its predecessor, was penned during COVID lockdown. Taken together, the two radio plays connect with earlier health crises by dramatizing stories from both the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic and the turn of the century Tuberculosis epidemic.

operawire.com
