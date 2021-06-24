Cancel
Oregon State

Businesses prepare for possible record heat in Western Oregon

By Jaewon Jung
kezi.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Air conditioning and ventilation businesses are seeing a higher than normal demand for this time of year due to extreme heat. "We have almost everyone here on the phone right now serving customers," said Marshall's Heating and Air Conditioning Chief Operating Officer Lisa Bruckner. "The phones have been ringing off the hook for the last several weeks and we anticipate it'll continue."

