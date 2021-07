ST. ALBANS: Andrew Robert Gaudette, 35, passed away in his St. Albans home on Thursday, June 17th, 2021, following a brief battle with cancer. He was a warm and loving person, witty and honest, with an open sense of humor that made people gravitate toward him. A kid at heart, Andrew could connect with people through a joke, a smile, or a quote from his beloved Ghostbusters.