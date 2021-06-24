PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Was 'Getting Ready' To Write Autobiography Before Pandemic Hit
In a new interview with Dr. Music, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin was asked if he was interested in one day writing an autobiography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The only problem with that, man, is that you've gotta really seriously basically just throw yourself under the bus the whole time. You've gotta come out of pocket with a lot of crazy, crazy stuff and weird things that you did and that you're ashamed of and stuff like that. I guess you've just gotta suck it up and just kind of do it, I guess."www.blabbermouth.net
