PUDDLE OF MUDD's WES SCANTLIN Was 'Getting Ready' To Write Autobiography Before Pandemic Hit

Sammy Hagar said he is sorry for exposing “the dark side” of Eddie Van Halen in his 2011 autobiography Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock. “Because of the untimely and tragic death of Eddie Van Halen, I apologize from the bottom of my heart for exposing his dark side to where I don’t think anyone wants to hear that now, and, unfortunately, it’s in the book,” Hagar said in a recent interview with Brazil’s “Inside With Paulo Baron”. “It’s all true. It’s not like I have to say, ‘Oh, I was lying’ — no, no, no. If I wrote the book today, I would only put the good of Eddie Van Halen, because he was such a brilliant, genius guitar player and such a great friend and a great partner — until everything went wrong, like everything else. Anybody’s that’s been divorced or broke up with your girlfriend or your boyfriend, you know how it goes. Happy endings aren’t always the case in a relationship. [Eddie and I] had a happy ending — thank God — but before that, it wasn’t a happy ending of the band. But thank God we got it back together.