Roanoke Rapids, NC

Main Street Magic in Roanoke Rapids

By Susan Stafford Kelly
ourstate.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf only the notion of consignment stores had been familiar to me four decades ago, when I was a newlywed desperate for furniture. Choices were limited to hand-me-downs (my physician father-in-law’s examining table, which we sawed the legs off to use as a coffee table) and used furniture stores, where we bought a fake-wood Formica-topped table for, uh, fine dining. But a consignment store might sell you a silver pitcher hammered out by Paul Revere himself. These days, the concept is ever-evolving. Just ask Ed Williams and Tony Hall of Roanoke Rapids, longtime friends who took an exit, if you will, from longtime careers into the consignment business.

