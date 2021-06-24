Main Street Magic in Roanoke Rapids

If only the notion of consignment stores had been familiar to me four decades ago, when I was a newlywed desperate for furniture. Choices were limited to hand-me-downs (my physician father-in-law’s examining table, which we sawed the legs off to use as a coffee table) and used furniture stores, where we bought a fake-wood Formica-topped table for, uh, fine dining. But a consignment store might sell you a silver pitcher hammered out by Paul Revere himself. These days, the concept is ever-evolving. Just ask Ed Williams and Tony Hall of Roanoke Rapids, longtime friends who took an exit, if you will, from longtime careers into the consignment business.