Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Halifax County, NC

Down by the Riverside in Weldon

By Bridget Booher
ourstate.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly a decade, Wanda Sykes has been on a never-ending treasure hunt. One of the savvy vendors at Riverside Mill in Halifax County, she’s parlayed a lifelong appreciation for antiques into a post-retirement gig that finds her and her husband, Phil, crisscrossing the state in search of rare, historic, and charmingly curious pieces. While Sykes loves 19th-century primitive pine furniture, her instincts for what will sell translate into an astonishing assortment of finds, from Victorian-era cross-stitch to Santos dolls to a collection of scherenschnitte cut-paper designs by North Carolina artist Tina Gregory.

www.ourstate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Halifax County, NC
City
Tarboro, NC
City
South Weldon, NC
City
Halifax, NC
City
Roanoke Rapids, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Down By The Riverside#Railroads#Antiques#Bonanza#The National Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
WandaVision
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...

Comments / 0

Community Policy