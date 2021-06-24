Down by the Riverside in Weldon

For nearly a decade, Wanda Sykes has been on a never-ending treasure hunt. One of the savvy vendors at Riverside Mill in Halifax County, she’s parlayed a lifelong appreciation for antiques into a post-retirement gig that finds her and her husband, Phil, crisscrossing the state in search of rare, historic, and charmingly curious pieces. While Sykes loves 19th-century primitive pine furniture, her instincts for what will sell translate into an astonishing assortment of finds, from Victorian-era cross-stitch to Santos dolls to a collection of scherenschnitte cut-paper designs by North Carolina artist Tina Gregory.