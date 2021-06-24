Cancel
Education

Anglesey cyber-attack affects island's five secondaries

By Long Reads
BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll five secondary schools on the island of Anglesey have been hit by a cyber-attack. The council said the attack began on Wednesday. Officials said affected systems had been disabled to "contain the incident", but warned some personal data could have been compromised, including emails. The authority's chief executive Annwen...

#Anglesey#Cyber Attack
