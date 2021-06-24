Anglesey cyber-attack affects island's five secondaries

Chief Creative Officer at The Game Agency and The Training Arcade - exciting, engaging and educating audiences. Forced to work from home without in-person access to information, minimal human interaction and limited IT support, “disrupted employees” have no choice but to utilize unprotected home networks and personal devices often shared by family members. Burdened by new layers of stress caused by the pandemic and greater pressure to get the job done, they are unaware of the cybersecurity risk of searching, downloading and sharing content including company intellectual property. The distractions that come from a work-from-home environment can also derail important habits critical to cybersecurity — using strong passwords, maintaining digital hygiene, patching computers and updating mobile software.