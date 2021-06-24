UPDATE: Poll Confirms Bridge Path Made Dangerously Windy by New Fence

The Marin County Bicycle Coalition is hearing complaints from cyclists who commute on the Golden Gate Bridge that upgrades to the west side fence pickets have had an unforeseen consequence–dangerous crosswinds are now knocking cyclists over. Not satisfied with anecdotes, the MCBC set out to quantify the problem. As previously reported, they took anemometer readings and found wind speeds were two to three times higher by the new pickets as opposed to the old ones.