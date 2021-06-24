Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marin County, CA

UPDATE: Poll Confirms Bridge Path Made Dangerously Windy by New Fence

By Roger Rudick
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marin County Bicycle Coalition is hearing complaints from cyclists who commute on the Golden Gate Bridge that upgrades to the west side fence pickets have had an unforeseen consequence–dangerous crosswinds are now knocking cyclists over. Not satisfied with anecdotes, the MCBC set out to quantify the problem. As previously reported, they took anemometer readings and found wind speeds were two to three times higher by the new pickets as opposed to the old ones.

sf.streetsblog.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marin County, CA
Traffic
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
Marin County, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Wells
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 1

Community Policy