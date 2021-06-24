Bill Plaschke: Why are Lakers fans rooting against Clippers? Ignore them, but why openly hate them?

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder wants to get paid handsomely when he hits free agency this summer. Teams may not agree to his fee. “Dennis Schroder has communicated this clearly: he wants $100-$120 million – which he will probably also get – and this sum insured cannot be insured on the normal market at the moment,” vice president of the German Basketball Federation Armin Andres said on Abteilung Basketball podcast, as translated by TalkBasket.net.