The Atlanta Hawks’ Cinderella run in the 2021 playoffs might be over, but Trae Young says things are just getting started for the franchise. Only the Hawks faithful probably expected Atlanta to make a deep playoffs run, so it came as a shock to a lot of people when Young and Co. made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. While that memorable stretch ended in disappointment after the Milwaukee Bucks sent them packing in Game 6, the team should only be proud of themselves and what they have accomplished in an up-and-down season.