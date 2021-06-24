New York officially adds ‘X’ gender-neutral option for state-issued ID cards
ALBANY — Nonbinary New Yorkers no longer have to identify themselves as male or female on state-issued documents, including driver’s licenses and birth certificates. The Gender Recognition Act, signed into law on Thursday by Gov. Cuomo at an event celebrating the 10th anniversary of New York’s legalization of same-sex marriage, ensures that official government documents in the Empire State reflect transgender, nonbinary and intersex individuals’ identities.www.nydailynews.com