EDITORIAL: Lack of information on Canoo deal invites skepticism

By Enid News, Eagle Editorial Board
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 18 days ago

While the news of the state landing its first electric vehicle manufacturing plant is exciting, the lack of immediate transparency regarding details of the incentives and cost of the proposal to taxpayers is problematic and invites public skepticism.

Last week, Oklahoma officials and the governor announced that Canoo, a Los-Angeles-based EV startup, will build a manufacturing plant at the MidAmerica Industrial Park outside of Pryor. It will include a general assembly plant, paint and body shop, technology innovation hub, customer support and training and finance centers. The company says it will hire 2,000 employees.

The number $300 million has been tossed around as the value of the incentive package, yet officials have balked at providing more details about just what that means. Commerce officials have promised that they will be completely transparent about the project once all the details are finalized — which they say could be several weeks.

We understand the caveats involved in the economic development process. We also understand these are business negotiations and that transparency doesn’t necessarily come up front in the negotiations process. However, whenever there is public money or public tax forgiveness or investment involved in a deal like this, there needs to be transparency sooner rather than later.

CNHI News filed an open records request seeking information about incentives, details about jobs that will be created and any agreements about employee pay, but, we were stalled by officials who said the information was confidential and cited a provision of state law meant to protect business plans, feasibility studies, financing proposals, etc. that are discussed during the negotiating process.

When a deal is publicly announced by state officials — as this one was — that argument is no longer plausible. This kind of stonewalling leads to legitimate questions about the risk Oklahoma is taking on this start-up company.

Senate Budget Chair Roger Thompson said it best. “I think if the taxpayers are giving tax incentives, the taxpayer has the right to know what those incentives are, and how long they’re going to last and certainly, as the appropriations chair, I need to know what the fiscal impact is going to be on the state of Oklahoma.”

Only by quickly releasing the details of the incentives and the performance-based terms can Oklahomans have confidence that this taxpayer investment is a good one.

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
