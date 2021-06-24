#COVIDCrew partners with Mexican Consulate to bring vaccines to the Latinx population
The Nevada Public Health Training Center’s #COVIDCrew and the Mexican Consulate are hosting a joint COVID vaccination clinic and renewal of documents for Mexican Nationals. El Vacunatón clinic will be held at the Neil Road Recreation Center, 3925 Neil Road in Reno, on Saturday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in collaboration with Community Health Alliance, REMSA Health, City of Reno and Immunize Nevada. Masks will be required for everyone in attendance.www.unr.edu
Comments / 0