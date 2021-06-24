Role Call: How Flag Football Led WR To Cowboys

2020 record: 8-8 Location: Halas Hall, Lake Forest, Illinois. Most important position battle: Cornerback. Kyle Fuller would surely be anchoring the back end of new coordinator Sean Desai's defense if not for the financial realities of the offseason. Jaylon Johnson (who logged 15 passes defensed in 2020, more than any other rookie Bears cornerback since 1999) is healthy and excited to take on CB1 duties -- but who will step up on the other side? While reclamation projects Desmond Trufant (about to turn 31) and Artie Burns (coming off a torn ACL) could theoretically find the reset button, the candidate with the most juice might be second-year pro Kindle Vildor﻿, who earned praise from coaches and media alike in minicamp. Finding someone to help keep Chicago's pass defense in the middle to upper ranges of the league sure would do a lot to ease the transition to the Desai era, and potentially help take some of the burden off a pass rush that Khalil Mack mostly carried by himself last season.