Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Pilot Injured When Small Plane Crashes, Catches Fire

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

EASTON, Md. (AP) — A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed and caught fire Thursday morning near an Eastern Shore airport, Maryland State Police said. Troopers were called to the Easton Airport for a report of a small plane crash, police said in a news release. The pilot was flying a Trident Air single-engine plane when it crashed in a field near the airport for unknown reasons, police said. After the pilot was pulled from the cockpit, the aircraft was fully engulfed in flames.

www.usnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Easton, MD
Accidents
Easton, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Pilot#Maryland State Police#Aircraft#Ap#Shock Trauma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy