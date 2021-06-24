Pilot Injured When Small Plane Crashes, Catches Fire

EASTON, Md. (AP) — A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed and caught fire Thursday morning near an Eastern Shore airport, Maryland State Police said. Troopers were called to the Easton Airport for a report of a small plane crash, police said in a news release. The pilot was flying a Trident Air single-engine plane when it crashed in a field near the airport for unknown reasons, police said. After the pilot was pulled from the cockpit, the aircraft was fully engulfed in flames.