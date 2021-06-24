Crashing Your Acura Integra Type R After Selling It For $50k Is A Bitter Pill To Swallow

Certain Hollywood directors have a way of elevating incredible cars to bonafide automotive icon status in the span of a scene or two, no matter the quality of the movie in which they’re starring. Such was the case for Eleanor, a distinctive 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 that starred in the 2000 remake of the 1974 car film, Gone in 60 Seconds. Seduced by the on-screen aura and unique look of the movie car, many have tried to recreate the magic for themselves. Some of those endeavors have unfortunately failed due to legal issues surrounding the Eleanor’s trademark style. However, those in the market for an officially licensed example recently had their chance to snag one, as a 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas event in mid June, where it fetched a respectable amount of attention, if the winning bid is anything to go by.