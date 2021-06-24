Crashing Your Acura Integra Type R After Selling It For $50k Is A Bitter Pill To Swallow
Oof. A Texas man has totalled his Acura Integra Type R on ‘one last drive’ before it changed hands. Straight away, we’d better say that there’s no happy ending to this story. The seller has lost the chance to have a significantly stronger bank balance, the buyer has lost the car of their dreams, and you have to read about one of the icons of 90s Japanese coupe nirvana being binned.www.carthrottle.com
