Valparaiso, IN

Valparaiso Launches "Valpo Invests in Business" Grant Program

By Region News
xrock1039.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo further support its small business community, the City of Valparaiso says it has launched a $300,000 grant program to provide qualifying small businesses with working capital, continuing operations and remote work. The Valpo Invests in Business (VIB) grant was designed to help businesses to maintain operations and retain their workforce, with a priority for low- to moderate-income jobs. Applications will be accepted for a limited time beginning Wednesday June 16, 2021. The City worked to create this program by securing a grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) with additional support from the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission. “We truly value our small businesses and recognize that they are the backbone of our community. We pursued these grant funds to do all we can to support Valparaiso’s small businesses,” said Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy. “These grants are a direct incentive to help small businesses remain in operation and keep their workers on the payroll,” Murphy said. The maximum grant per business is $10,000. Funds may be used for payroll costs, inventory, rent or mortgage, property taxes or insurance, utilities, equipment lease or to support remote work. For information on criteria and deadline to apply and more visit the Economic Development page at Valpo.us or businesses may search “VIB grant” at Valpo.us .

