The Battle Over Teaching Critical Race Theory

Reading recent articles about alleged liberal attempts to indoctrinate our children with the purportedly anti-American critical race theory strike me as hyperbolic nonsense. Who do these fearmongers think we are, that we can’t handle a conceptual structure about our own history? I am long out of school, but all during my college and post-grad years a few commentators attacked liberal professors who were indoctrinating our youth with Communist teachings. I did not encounter those professors. It so happened that I did cross paths with Marx, Lenin (an excellent writer, at least in translation) and Rosa Luxemburg, and a few other socialist thinkers. So far as I know, no one tried to indoctrinate me, but perhaps the attempt was too subtle for me to recognize it. I do not understand the paranoia. Or am I wrong? It would be a great help if The News-Journal would ask one of its trusted journalists to tell us whether there is some sort of anti-American plot afoot here in mid-Florida.