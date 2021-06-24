Cancel
Pfizer, Moderna linked to heart disease in young recipients as vaccine rates slump

NBC News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn independent panel of experts advised the CDC and FDA to add a warning to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines after over 300 cases of Myocarditis have been reported and linked to the shots. Plus, there is no evidence for the need of booster shots to defend against the virus, NBC’s Erika Edwards has the story.

