Oil futures finish slightly higher as OPEC+ output decision looms

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
 19 days ago
Oil futures settled with a modest gain on Thursday, with traders weighing the outlook for energy demand as well as a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels next week. West Texas Intermediate oil for August delivery edged up by 22 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $73.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

