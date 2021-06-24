Here’s what’s in the infrastructure deal agreed to by Biden and senators

President Biden is trying to be bipartisan and partisan at the same time. It will be a neat trick if he can bring it off. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called Biden on it almost immediately. Shortly after the president’s July 1 news conference, McConnell pointed out that “less than two hours after publicly … endorsing the bipartisan agreement” on infrastructure, Biden delivered “an ultimatum on behalf of [his] left-wing base” by threatening to veto the infrastructure bill if Congress does not also deliver an even larger bill to fund “human infrastructure.” Biden was forced to backtrack, saying that a veto threat was “certainly not my intent.”