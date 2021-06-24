Cancel
POTUS

Here’s what’s in the infrastructure deal agreed to by Biden and senators

By Robert Schroeder
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
How a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure deal agreed to by President Joe Biden and a group of senators would be spent and paid for, according to the White House.

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Biden's review of Trump's restrictive Cuba policies still underway

(CNN) — President Joe Biden's review of former President Donald Trump's restrictive Cuba policies is still underway, two senior administration officials tell CNN. Several months after taking office, Biden has yet to fulfill his campaign pledge to reverse his predecessor's policies and "go back" to the full diplomatic relations put in place by former President Barack Obama.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Biden in standoff with Democratic senators over who should lead FDA

(CNN) — Nearly six months into a presidency fully engulfed in a battle against a global pandemic, President Joe Biden is in a standoff with senators in his own party over who should lead the US Food and Drug Administration, a key post in the fight against Covid-19 -- with no indication the White House will name a permanent commissioner anytime soon.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden faces Cuba crisis

White House efforts to avoid dealing with the Cuba issue have blown up amid protests on the island, congressional backlash and political pressure from the South Florida Cuban community. Why it matters: Joe Biden's performance in South Florida during the 2020 election explains his wariness — he was crushed by...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Democrats are fighting harder than Biden or congressional Democrats

Last night, more than 50 Texas Democrats jumped on a plane and headed for Washington to highlight the injustice of the draconian voter suppression law blitz by Republican governors and their legislatures. In practice, Texas Democrats are doing what President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are not willing to do for our right to vote — everything.
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's high-wire political challenge: Deliver infrastructure and please the base

President Biden is trying to be bipartisan and partisan at the same time. It will be a neat trick if he can bring it off. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called Biden on it almost immediately. Shortly after the president’s July 1 news conference, McConnell pointed out that “less than two hours after publicly … endorsing the bipartisan agreement” on infrastructure, Biden delivered “an ultimatum on behalf of [his] left-wing base” by threatening to veto the infrastructure bill if Congress does not also deliver an even larger bill to fund “human infrastructure.” Biden was forced to backtrack, saying that a veto threat was “certainly not my intent.”
POTUSWashington Post

FAQ: The CDC’s final eviction moratorium expires July 31. Here’s what Biden is doing to avert a crisis.

Housing has increasingly become one of the most unequal parts of the economic recovery. At the top there is a nationwide housing boom, fueled by a run-up in home prices as higher-income households rush to take advantage of record-low mortgages. But at the same time, millions of renters, especially people who have skipped rent payments or whose jobs haven’t come back, are at risk of losing their homes before the end of the summer.

