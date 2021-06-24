The Trade Desk among ad-tech stocks surging after Google delays phase-out plans for cookies
Digital-advertising stocks are rallying Thursday after Alphabet Inc.'s Google said it would delay its plans to phase out third-party cookies that track users across the web. U.S.-listed shares of Criteo SA [s; CRTO] are up more than 12% in Thursday's session, while shares of The Trade Desk Inc. are up more than 17% and shares of PubMatic Inc. are up more than 13%. Google now plans to phase out cookies on its Chrome browser in a third-month period that will end in late 2023, whereas the company initially was targeting early 2022. The new schedule will give...www.marketwatch.com
Comments / 0