The Trade Desk among ad-tech stocks surging after Google delays phase-out plans for cookies

By Emily Bary
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Digital-advertising stocks are rallying Thursday after Alphabet Inc.'s Google said it would delay its plans to phase out third-party cookies that track users across the web. U.S.-listed shares of Criteo SA [s; CRTO] are up more than 12% in Thursday's session, while shares of The Trade Desk Inc. are up more than 17% and shares of PubMatic Inc. are up more than 13%. Google now plans to phase out cookies on its Chrome browser in a third-month period that will end in late 2023, whereas the company initially was targeting early 2022. The new schedule will give...

