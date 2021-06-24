Cancel
BuzzFeed is going public with plans to add revenue streams and expand its reach with younger people

By Claudia Assis
 18 days ago
BuzzFeed's plan to go public includes an acquisition with an eye towards a younger audience and a bid to open up other revenue streams and rely less on advertising.

