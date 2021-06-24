BlackBerry’s meme buzz goes silent as company is set to report earnings

Zevia PBC , a zero-calorie beverage company, set its IPO terms on Monday, with plans to offer 14.3 million shares at $13 to $15 each. That would value the company at $544.5 million at the high end of the range. The company plans to list class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "ZVIA." Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks. The company had 2020 losses of $6.1 million, but sales are growing, reaching $110 million for the year. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 0.6% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 16.3% for the period.