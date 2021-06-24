Cancel
House panel advances sixth and final bill as final piece of Big Tech antitrust package

By Jon Swartz
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday narrowly advanced a sixth and final piece of legislation as part of its Big Tech antitrust package. The "Ending Platform Monopolies Act" would eliminate the ability of dominant platforms like Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. to "leverage their control across multiple business lines to self-preference and disadvantage competitors in ways that undermine free and fair competition." It also could pose a problem for Google parent Alphabet Inc. , which ranks videos on its search engine, and also operates YouTube. Since Wednesday, the Judiciary Committee passed five other bills, including one that severely limits acquisitions of competitors, and another that could force Facebook Inc. to cleave Instagram and WhatsApp from its holdings.

www.marketwatch.com
