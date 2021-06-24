Confluent stock closes 25% higher than pricing on first day of trade
Confluent Inc. shares surged out of the gate Thursday on their first day of trade and closed 25% above a pricing that was already above its forecast range.www.marketwatch.com
Confluent Inc. shares surged out of the gate Thursday on their first day of trade and closed 25% above a pricing that was already above its forecast range.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/