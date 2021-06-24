Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Confluent stock closes 25% higher than pricing on first day of trade

By Wallace Witkowski
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Confluent Inc. shares surged out of the gate Thursday on their first day of trade and closed 25% above a pricing that was already above its forecast range.

www.marketwatch.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Prices#Ipo#Amazon Com Inc#Cos#Ipo Report Confluent Inc#Cflt#Microsoft Corp#Msft#Amzn#Alphabet Inc#Google Cloud#Lowe S Cos#Walmart Inc#Wmt#Sequoia Capital#Crunchbase Data#Renaissance#Spx#Nasdaq Composite Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Google
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

SolarWinds stock rises after upbeat revenue outlook

Shares of SolarWinds Corp. rose 1.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the information technology infrastructure management software company provided an upbeat second-quarter revenue outlook. The company said it expects revenue of $260.8 million to $262.0 million for the three months ended June 30, up from $246.0 million a year ago and above the FactSet consensus of $256.4 million. The company said its N-able Inc. subsidiary is expected to report revenue of $84.8 million to $85.0 million, up about 16% from a year ago. SolarWinds is current projected to report second-quarter results on or about Aug. 5, according to FactSet. The stock has slipped 1.5% over the past three months through Friday, while the SPDR Software & Services ETF has gained 5.5% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.9%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Kaltura resets IPO terms lower, to now be valued at up to $1.36 billion

Kaltura Inc. has reset terms of its initial public offering lower, in which the New York-based provider of on-demand video products is now expected to be valued at up to $1.36 billion. The company is now looking to raise up to $165.0 million, as it is offering 15.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $9 and $11 a share. When the company originally set IPO terms in March, the company said it was offering 17.4 million shares and selling stock holders would offer 6.1 million shares in the IPO, which was expected to price between...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Zevia to sell 14.3 million shares, priced between $13 and $15

Zevia PBC , a zero-calorie beverage company, set its IPO terms on Monday, with plans to offer 14.3 million shares at $13 to $15 each. That would value the company at $544.5 million at the high end of the range. The company plans to list class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "ZVIA." Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters in a syndicate of six banks. The company had 2020 losses of $6.1 million, but sales are growing, reaching $110 million for the year. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 0.6% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 16.3% for the period.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures mark first loss in 3 sessions

Oil futures logged their first loss in three sessions on Monday, with prices pressured by concerns that the spread of delta COVID variant will hurt demand for travel -- and fuel. While the link between infections, hospitalizations and deaths has been weakened, there is a concern that these could rise "in the event the virus adapts further to bypass the vaccine," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate oil for August delivery declined by 46 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $74.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after posting gains in each of the last two sessions.
Stocksamericanpeoplenews.com

Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.10% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.10%. The best performers of the session on the were Ataa Educational Co (SE:), which rose 5.65% or 3.10 points to trade at 58.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Amana Cooperative Insurance Co (SE:) added 4.38% or 2.60 points to end at 62.00 and Bupa Arabia for Coop. Insurance (SE:) was up 4.15% or 5.40 points to 135.40 in late trade.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Couchbase to offer 7 million shares in IPO priced at $20 to $23 each

Couchbase Inc. , a provider of a database for enterprise applications, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 7 million shares, priced at $20 to $23 each. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker 'BASE.' There are eight banks underwriting the deal, led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes, and my include paying down debt. The company had a net loss of $16.1 million in the quarter ended April 30, wider than the loss of $11.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $27.9 million from $23.0 million. "Our mission is to empower enterprises to build, manage and operate modern mission-critical applications at the highest scale and performance," the company says in its IPO filing documents.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks mostly higher as investors await Q2 earnings

Wall Street stocks were mostly higher early on Monday after seeing out last week at fresh record highs. As of 1535 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.34% at 34,987.88, while the S&P 500 was 0.25% firmer at 4,380.30 and the Nasdaq Composite was flat at 14,701.32. The...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock downgraded amid competitive concerns

Bernstein analyst Peter Supino downgraded Charter Communications Inc. shares to market perform from outperform late Sunday, citing concerns about the potential for rising competition and possible new leadership at the Federal Communications Commission. While rival T-Mobile US Inc. is limited in the number of customers it could reasonably serve with its fixed wireless access internet offering, Supino still sees some risk to Charter from the telecommunications company's internet ambitions as T-Mobile is targeting 7 million to 8 million residential internet subscribers by 2025. AT&T Inc. , Verizon Communications Inc. , and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. also could pose threats with their plans for the home, he noted. Additionally, Supino points to "a rising risk of an appointment of Gigi Sohn as Chairwoman of the FCC" as Sohn "would probably pursue a form of broadband price regulation." He expects that cable stocks would fall if she were appointed to the post. "The stock's recently elevated valuation seems not to price these risks sufficiently," he wrote. Charter shares have gained 19% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 6%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

John Kent Walker Sells 2,501 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. NYSE GOOG traded up $13.95 on Monday, reaching $2,605.44. 13,488 shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$46.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $46.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.13 billion and the highest is $48.09 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $31.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Erasca to be valued at up to $1.8 billion after terms of IPO were set

Erasca Inc. disclosed Monday that it has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the California-based pre-revenue, clinical-stage precision oncology company could be valued up to $1.84 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $280.0 million in the IPO, as it is offering 17.5 million shares and the IPO is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. The company is expected to have 114.9 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "ERAS." J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are the underwriters of the IPO. The company recorded a net loss of $101.7 million on no revenue in 2020, after a loss of $12.0 million on no revenue in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has ticked 0.1% lower over the past three months, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has rallied 11.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total transaction of $32,545,399.25. Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, June 7th, Lawrence Page...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.36%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Financials, Consumer Goods and Basic Materials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.36% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index added 0.35%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.21%.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Tech Names To Know

Whether you believe the return to normalcy is close at hand or far off, tech remains as relevant as ever. As such, it would then make sense that investors are also watching tech stocks closely in the stock market now. Indeed, all this is thanks to the tech industry’s focus on constant innovation and growth. Given the disruptive nature of tech, there would be no shortage of exciting developments in the industry for investors now.
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures hold above $1,800 an ounce

Gold futures finished lower on Monday, but held ground above the $1,800-an-ounce mark for a fourth straight session. For gold, it's been a "very slow day in the summer doldrums right now," said Jeff Wright, chief investment officer at Wolfpack Capital. The day saw no significant economic data and Federal Reserve officials have been quiet as well, he said, "so we are going to have to wait the next news item or event which could impact gold." U.S. consumer price index data are due out Tuesday. August gold fell $4.70, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,805.90 an ounce.
AgriculturePosted by
MarketWatch

Wheat futures head for first gain in 7 sessions as USDA lowers production forecast

Wheat futures climbed on Monday, following a six-session streak of declines, after a monthly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed a lower forecast for 2021/2022 supplies. The USDA cut its outlook for all wheat U.S. production by 152 million bushels to 1.7 billion bushels and pegged the all-wheat crop yield at 45.8 bushels per acre, down 4.9 bushels from last month's forecast. "The production forecasts for durum and other spring wheat indicated a significant decline compared to last year...due to the severe drought conditions affecting the Northern Plains," the report said. Wheat prices got a boost, "with a major downward revision in yields reducing ending wheat inventories and all-wheat production well below expectations," said Sal Gilbertie, president and chief investment officer at Teucrium Trading. The most-active September wheat contract rose by 14 1/4 cents, or 2.4%, to $6.29 1/4 a bushel in Chicago. A higher settlement would mark the first session gain of the month so far, according to FactSet data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy