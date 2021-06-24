Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Microsoft closes with valuation above $2 trillion, becoming second U.S. company to do so

By Emily Bary
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft Corp. became just the second U.S. company to close a trading day with a valuation above $2 trillion Thursday, joining Apple Inc. in an exclusive club.

www.marketwatch.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Microsoft Teams#Microsoft Office#Afp#Apple Inc#Msft#Aapl#Amazon Com Inc#Amzn#Dow Jones Market Data#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Facebook
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

SolarWinds stock rises after upbeat revenue outlook

Shares of SolarWinds Corp. rose 1.8% in premarket trading Monday, after the information technology infrastructure management software company provided an upbeat second-quarter revenue outlook. The company said it expects revenue of $260.8 million to $262.0 million for the three months ended June 30, up from $246.0 million a year ago and above the FactSet consensus of $256.4 million. The company said its N-able Inc. subsidiary is expected to report revenue of $84.8 million to $85.0 million, up about 16% from a year ago. SolarWinds is current projected to report second-quarter results on or about Aug. 5, according to FactSet. The stock has slipped 1.5% over the past three months through Friday, while the SPDR Software & Services ETF has gained 5.5% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.9%.
Businessgo955.com

SoftBank-backed VTEX eyes over $3 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Brazil’s VTEX, a digital commerce platform backed by SoftBank Group Corp, said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of up to $3.2 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO). The company’s offering would consist of 19 million Class A common shares priced between $15 and $17 each....
MarketsUS News and World Report

Database Company Couchbase Eyes Over $900 Million Valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Database software company Couchbase Inc said on Monday it plans to raise as much as $161 million through an initial public offering, valuing the company at more than $900 million. The company, whose investors include GPI Capital, North Bridge Venture Partners and Accel, plans to sell 7 million...
Businesswsau.com

Broadcom in talks to buy software firm SAS Institute – WSJ

(Reuters) – Chip and software company Broadcom Inc is in talks to buy SAS Institute Inc in a deal that could value the software firm in the range of $15 billion to $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3xDQHKE) Broadcom and...
StocksInvestorPlace

Don’t Count on Marin Software Stock To Stay At This Inflated Valuation

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock has been on a roller coaster ride for the past several weeks. On June 16, it was at $1.64 per share, but then it shot up to $24.14 by July 6. It closed last week at $17.36, sporting a $190.4 million market capitalization. MRIN stock cannot sustain this valuation. The stock is likely to fall further.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Kaltura resets IPO terms lower, to now be valued at up to $1.36 billion

Kaltura Inc. has reset terms of its initial public offering lower, in which the New York-based provider of on-demand video products is now expected to be valued at up to $1.36 billion. The company is now looking to raise up to $165.0 million, as it is offering 15.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $9 and $11 a share. When the company originally set IPO terms in March, the company said it was offering 17.4 million shares and selling stock holders would offer 6.1 million shares in the IPO, which was expected to price between...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Erasca to be valued at up to $1.8 billion after terms of IPO were set

Erasca Inc. disclosed Monday that it has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the California-based pre-revenue, clinical-stage precision oncology company could be valued up to $1.84 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $280.0 million in the IPO, as it is offering 17.5 million shares and the IPO is expected to price between $14 and $16 a share. The company is expected to have 114.9 million shares outstanding after the IPO. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol "ERAS." J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are the underwriters of the IPO. The company recorded a net loss of $101.7 million on no revenue in 2020, after a loss of $12.0 million on no revenue in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has ticked 0.1% lower over the past three months, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has rallied 11.0% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%.
TechnologyForbes

Qualcomm And Applied Materials Among Weekly US Tech Stocks

Every week, Q.ai compiles a list of stocks that fit into a particular basket, or investment theme, courtesy of the Forbes AI Investor platform. These stocks may have nothing in common with each other than the overarching bucket into which we put them – or as is the case this week, they may be fairly similar in terms of sector, makeup, and their eventual desire for market domination.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock downgraded amid competitive concerns

Bernstein analyst Peter Supino downgraded Charter Communications Inc. shares to market perform from outperform late Sunday, citing concerns about the potential for rising competition and possible new leadership at the Federal Communications Commission. While rival T-Mobile US Inc. is limited in the number of customers it could reasonably serve with its fixed wireless access internet offering, Supino still sees some risk to Charter from the telecommunications company's internet ambitions as T-Mobile is targeting 7 million to 8 million residential internet subscribers by 2025. AT&T Inc. , Verizon Communications Inc. , and Frontier Communications Parent Inc. also could pose threats with their plans for the home, he noted. Additionally, Supino points to "a rising risk of an appointment of Gigi Sohn as Chairwoman of the FCC" as Sohn "would probably pursue a form of broadband price regulation." He expects that cable stocks would fall if she were appointed to the post. "The stock's recently elevated valuation seems not to price these risks sufficiently," he wrote. Charter shares have gained 19% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 6%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$46.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $46.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.13 billion and the highest is $48.09 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $31.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Couchbase to offer 7 million shares in IPO priced at $20 to $23 each

Couchbase Inc. , a provider of a database for enterprise applications, set terms for its initial public offering on Monday, with plans to offer 7 million shares, priced at $20 to $23 each. The company has applied to list on Nasdaq, under the ticker 'BASE.' There are eight banks underwriting the deal, led by Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Proceeds of the deal will be used for general corporate purposes, and my include paying down debt. The company had a net loss of $16.1 million in the quarter ended April 30, wider than the loss of $11.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $27.9 million from $23.0 million. "Our mission is to empower enterprises to build, manage and operate modern mission-critical applications at the highest scale and performance," the company says in its IPO filing documents.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

VTEX looks to raise $236 million, be valued at over $3 billion after IPO

VTEX disclosed Monday terms of its initial public offering, in which the U.K.-headquartered software company that helps retailers build an ecommerce business could be valued at up to $3.2 billion. The company said 19.0 million shares are being offered for sale in the IPO, which is expected to price between $15 and $17 a share, with the company looking to raise up to $235.9 million by selling 13.9 million Class A shares and selling shareholders looking to raise $87.1 million by selling 5.1 million shares. The company expects to have a total of 187.26 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO. The Class A shares are expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol VTEX." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of about $900,000 on revenue of $98.7 million in 2020, after a loss of $4.6 million on revenue of $61.3 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has edged up 0.6% year to date while the S&P 500 has rallied 16.3%.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Microsoft Agrees to Acquire Cybersecurity Company RiskIQ

Katie Roof and Dina Bass (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said it has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software maker, as the tech giant tries to expand its products and better protect customers amid a rising tide of global cyberattacks. The company announced the deal Monday on its web site...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

John Kent Walker Sells 2,501 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NYSE:GOOG) SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. NYSE GOOG traded up $13.95 on Monday, reaching $2,605.44. 13,488 shares of...
Cupertino, CAmodernreaders.com

Christopher L. Gaenzle Sells 28,866 Shares of Apple Inc (NYSE:PRAH) Stock

Apple Inc (NYSE:PRAH) CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 28,866 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $4,832,457.06. About Apple. Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy Today? 4 Tech Names To Know

Whether you believe the return to normalcy is close at hand or far off, tech remains as relevant as ever. As such, it would then make sense that investors are also watching tech stocks closely in the stock market now. Indeed, all this is thanks to the tech industry’s focus on constant innovation and growth. Given the disruptive nature of tech, there would be no shortage of exciting developments in the industry for investors now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy