Microsoft closes with valuation above $2 trillion, becoming second U.S. company to do so

VTEX disclosed Monday terms of its initial public offering, in which the U.K.-headquartered software company that helps retailers build an ecommerce business could be valued at up to $3.2 billion. The company said 19.0 million shares are being offered for sale in the IPO, which is expected to price between $15 and $17 a share, with the company looking to raise up to $235.9 million by selling 13.9 million Class A shares and selling shareholders looking to raise $87.1 million by selling 5.1 million shares. The company expects to have a total of 187.26 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO. The Class A shares are expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol VTEX." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of about $900,000 on revenue of $98.7 million in 2020, after a loss of $4.6 million on revenue of $61.3 million in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has edged up 0.6% year to date while the S&P 500 has rallied 16.3%.