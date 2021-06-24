Cancel
Dow ends higher, and S&P 500, Nasdaq both finish at records as Biden OKs infrastructure plan

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
 18 days ago
U.S. stock-market indexes closed solidly higher Thursday, helping the Nasdaq Composite notch its 17th record close of 2021, and the S&P 500 mark its first all-time high since June 14. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1% at around 34,196, the S&P 500 ended 0.6% higher at 4,266, while the Nasdaq finished up 0.7% at 14,369. The equity rally came as President Biden agreed to a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan Thursday, securing a long-sought bipartisan deal that lawmakers.

