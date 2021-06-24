Cancel
Progress Software stock slips as quarterly outlook weighs on earnings beat

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
 17 days ago
Progress Software Corp. shares were hobbled in the extended session Thursday after the business software company provided a disappointing quarterly outlook while otherwise topping expectations.

