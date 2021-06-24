Cancel
Agriculture

Mexico Rejected Tainted Pork at U.S. Border Before Barring Smithfield Plant

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 18 days ago

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican inspectors have rejected three pork skin cargos at the U.S.-Mexico border since April from the biggest U.S. pork plant operated by industry giant Smithfield Foods as well as another shipper, the country's health safety agency told Reuters. In Mexico, pork skins are mostly used to make...

