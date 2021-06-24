Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV Announce Definitive Agreements to Merge and Acquire American Healthcare Investors

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) , a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets, announced today that it has filed its definitive proxy statement and will hold a special meeting of its shareholders ("Special Meeting") to consider and vote on matters relating to the proposed acquisition of American Robotics, Inc. (the "Transaction") as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement. The definitive proxy statement is dated July 6, 2021 and, together with the accompanying proxy card, is first being mailed or otherwise delivered to Ondas stockholders as of June 28, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, on or about July 7, 2021.