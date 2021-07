Dellisart LLC, a national hotel ownership, management and development company, has added three properties to its revenue management portfolio. “Ownership groups are looking for a partner to help them with pricing, innovative ideas in sales and marketing, and assist in channel management to ensure they have the right strategy to maximize their return on investment,” said Doug Artusio, chairman/CEO, Dellisart LLC. “We take a unique approach to revenue management and focus on communication and interaction with the hotel’s management team. With over 20 properties in our revenue management portfolio, we are averaging about a 118% RevPAR index year to date. Owners want a non-branded solution to help them, and we are providing them with the ability to do more than standard recommendations from a technology system.”