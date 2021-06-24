Cancel
Beaumont, TX

Remembering W.L. Pate

By KFDM/FOX 4
fox4beaumont.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — From Broussard's - Wilbur Lee (W.L.) Pate, Jr., entered the world on July 20, 1948, in Beaumont, Texas as the second child and first-born son of Connie Marie and W.L. Pate, Sr. It was in a small, modest duplex on the corner of Magnolia and Live Oak where a 72-year fervent allegiance to the city, state, and country of his birth began. On Sunday, June 20, 2021, he completed his service to his community and nation and began anew in his heavenly home.

