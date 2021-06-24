Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

FDA Head Refuses To Say Whether Marijuana Is More Dangerous Than Tobacco

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday dodged a congressman’s question about whether marijuana is more harmful than tobacco. During a hearing on youth vaping that was held by the House Oversight and Reform Economic and Consumer Policy Subcommittee, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) asked FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock plainly: “Would you agree that marijuana is a more dangerous product than tobacco?”

www.marijuanamoment.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Cory Booker
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Democratic#Expungement#Congress#Senate Finance Committee#Patreon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Delta Variant Could Push U.S. Covid Immunity To 85%, Says Former FDA Head

As the widely infectious delta variant of Covid-19 spreads across many Western and Southern U.S. states, its high transmission rate could boost current levels of immunity from about 50% to 85%—even if vaccination rates continue to plateau, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former chief of the Food and Drug Administration, said during an interview Sunday.
HealthParis Post-Intelligencer

FDA head calls for probe into Aduhelm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration has called for a government investigation into highly unusual contacts between some of her agency’s drug reviewers and the maker of a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug. Janet Woodcock announced the extraordinary step via Twitter. It’s the latest fallout from last month’s approval of Aduhelm, an expensive and unproven therapy that the agency OK’d against the advice of its own outside experts. Dr. Woodcock made the request to the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general, the watchdog agency that oversees the FDA and other federal health agencies. The move comes after numerous calls for a probe into the approval from medical experts, consumer advocates and members of Congress. Two congressional committees have already launched their own review. “We believe an independent assessment is the best manner in which to determine whether any interactions that occurred between the manufacturer and the agency’s review staff were inconsistent with FDA’s policies and procedures,” Woodcock stated on Twitter. Last month, the health news site Stat reported several new revelations about the unusually close collaboration between Aduhelm drugmaker Biogen and FDA’s drug review staff. In particular, the site reported an undocumented meeting in May 2019 between a top Biogen executive and the FDA’s lead reviewer for Alzheimer’s drugs. The meeting came after Biogen stopped two studies because the drug didn’t seem to slow the disease as intended. Biogen and the FDA began reanalyzing the data together, concluding the drug may actually work. The collaboration ultimately led to the drug’s conditional approval two years later, on the basis that the drug reduced a buildup of sticky plaque in the brain that is thought to play a role in Alzheimer’s disease. FDA interactions with drug industry staff are strictly controlled and almost always carefully documented.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
Healthphysiciansweekly.com

FDA Head Asks for Investigation Into Alzheimer Disease Drug Approval

MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The controversial U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the Alzheimer disease drug Aduhelm should be investigated by the Office of Inspector General (OIG), FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D., has said. Woodcock said she has “tremendous confidence in the integrity of the...
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Tennessee vaccine boss claims she was fired by lawmakers for spreading truth about vaccine: I’m scared for my state

A top Tennessee medical director has said she was pushed out of her job because of her stance on vaccinating teens against Covid-19.The Delta coronavirus variant has surged in the state, with 125 recorded cases as of Monday this week.Dr Michelle Fiscus, the medical director for vaccine-preventable diseases and immunization programs at the Tennessee Department of Health, said she had been fired because state lawmakers were angry about the department’s efforts to vaccinate teenagers against coronavirus.In a damning statement published in The Tennessean, Dr Fiscus said: “It was my job to provide evidence-based education and vaccine access so that Tennesseans...
Rosemont, ILNorth Cook News

Haribo of America, Inc. in Rosemont receives FDA inspection

Haribo of America, Inc. in Rosemont was inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 7 for foodborne biological hazards, according to data posted on the FDA's website. The final report indicated Haribo of America, Inc. should take no action to correct any of the organization's managing operations.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin draws red line in infrastructure talks

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) warned on Tuesday that he wants both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a separate Democratic-only bill to be fully paid for. “I think everything should be paid for. We’ve put enough free money out,” Manchin told reporters. Manchin’s demand, if he sticks to it, could create...
HealthMedicineNet.com

Medicare Mulls Coverage for Controversial Alzheimer's Drug

Medicare launched a formal process on Monday that will determine whether the agency will cover Aduhelm, the newly approved Alzheimer's drug whose high price tag and unproven benefits have prompted widespread controversy. Medicare's announcement came the same day that leaders of two House committees that are investigating Aduhelm's approval asked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy