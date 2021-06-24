Cancel
Westminster, SC

Smith died by homicide, coroner says

By Dick Mangrum
wgog.com
 18 days ago

The Oconee coroner says the Westminster man found dead last night near the Coffee Road was a homicide victim, and the sheriff’s office has begun an investigation. At first, at 9:30 last night, 9-1-1 received a call requesting assistance at 1490 Coffee Road for an unknown medical complaint. Emergency Services and sheriff’s personnel responded. Coroner Karl Addis says Danny Andrew Smith was discovered dead on his tractor that ran off into the woods; he had been bush hogging the pasture on his family property. However, 62-year old Smith was found slumped over in the driver seat; the engine of the tractor was still running. The time of death is estimated to have occurred between 3 and 5 pm. The autopsy showed Smith died of a gunshot injury to the back, and the death is a homicide. The sheriff’s office says investigators are canvassing the neighborhood and are asking for anyone who may have heard gun shots in the area yesterday between the hours of 10 am and 9 pm. It’s unknown at this point if this was a stray bullet or not. It’s an active investigation, but there’s no evidence at this time to indicate any danger to the public.

