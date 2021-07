For individuals who are fans of sci-fi, adventure, and cyberpunk, as well as those who are looking for a superior sound experience, Gravastar is releasing a special edition of its Mars Speaker. Renamed the 'Aurochs Bluetooth speaker,' the gadget is described as "a new revolution of consumer electronics by handmade crafting. An unruly and invincible warrior, a core member of Gravastar team. Born to fight for the Universe. He is hot-tempered, passionate, and will fight until the final breath." This rendition comes in a hot red color and firey pattern.