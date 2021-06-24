Auburn man charged with federal offenses for participating in Capitol Insurrection
AUBURN – An Auburn, Illinois, was arrested on Thursday for crimes related to the U.S. Capitol Insurrection. Shane Jason Woods, 43, of Auburn, is charged with federal offenses that include assault on a law enforcement officer; assault in special maritime and territorial jurisdiction. Woods is also charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building on grounds, among other charges.www.wjbc.com
