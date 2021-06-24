Move Over, Millennials: Gen Z Is Getting Ready To Enter the Housing Market

I frequently get calls or emails from potential buyers asking about one of my listings. Out of professional courtesy, I always ask if they are already working with an agent. This is often followed by a pause, then they say, “...um, no. We don’t really have an agent. We want to go through you.” I find that often these buyers HAVE been working with an agent for a while, and their agent is actually doing a good job for them. But the buyers are calling me directly thinking they can cut a better deal, or get a jump on a listing before other buyers since the market is so competitive. I then try to gently steer them back to their agent.